OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College awards festival prizes

Quincy Ray Barham captured the grand prize of $500 in the MCC Flash Film Festival. From left are Raquel Uriostegue, Canyon DiMare, MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, Club Adviser Jacob Crawford, Quincy Ray Barham, Samantha Burkes and Charles McCune. (MCC courtesy photo)

Quincy Ray Barham captured the grand prize of $500 in the MCC Flash Film Festival. From left are Raquel Uriostegue, Canyon DiMare, MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, Club Adviser Jacob Crawford, Quincy Ray Barham, Samantha Burkes and Charles McCune. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 4:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Quincy Ray Barham won the grand prize in the first annual MCC Flash Film Festival, the college announced in a news release.

Barham won $500 for his entry, the flash film “The Little Details.”

The event with Hollywood actor/producer and MCC alumnus Seamus Dever was organized and produced by MCC’s Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club.

The club awarded 10 cash prizes for first and second place in five categories, plus the $500 grand prize. First place in each category received $50, while second place received $25.

MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein and the art club officers presented Barham with his check on April 14.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Community College accepting entries for ‘Flash Film Festival’
Mohave Community College president addresses Route 66 Rotary Club
New Mohave Community College president takes over making college a ‘visible partner’
MCC Board of Governors selects Stacy Klippenstein as next president
Mohave Community College prepares for presidential transition
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State