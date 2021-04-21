Preps roundup: Diem fires 4-hitter to lead Lee Williams over Mohave

BULLHEAD CITY - Garrett Diem threw a complete game four-hitter to lead the Lee Williams High School baseball team to a 4-1 win at Mohave on Tuesday, April 20.

The senior right-hander struck out 13 batters and walked none to improve to 4-1 on the season with a sparkling 0.96 earned run average.

Sophomore Troy Edwards led Lee Williams at the plate going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Seniors Rye Samson, Dylan Petersen and Justin Talk, and junior Ethan Klenke, also hit safely, with Petersen and Klenke collecting RBIs.

The Volunteers benefitted from four walks and stole six bases to improve to 7-5 overall. Lee Williams is ranked 18th in the state in Class 4A. Mohave slipped to 3-8.

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in Kingman.

Baseball

Odyssey Institute 5, Kingman 1

KINGMAN – Kingman gave the second-ranked team in the state in Class 3A a scare on Tuesday, April 20 before falling 5-1 to the Odyssey Institute in a high school baseball game.

Kingman managed just two hits – singles by senior David Lopez and freshman Caleb McCray – but kept it close thanks to the strong arm of junior right-hander Zach McCray.

Zach McCray pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and just one earned run. Odyssey Institute, which improved to 12-1, benefitted from four Bulldog fielding errors.

The Minotaurs strung together three hits to take a 2-0 lead in the second and added another in the third. Kingman pushed across a run in the bottom of the third when junior Connor Ocampo reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a two-base throwing error. Odyssey Institute added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.

Kingman slipped to 4-8. The teams play again at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 23 in Buckeye.

Softball

Lee Williams 15, Mohave 14

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team scored its second win of the year by nipping Mohave 15-14 on Tuesday, April 20.

Lee Williams snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and improved to 2-12. Mohave fell to 1-11. No other information was available.

The teams meet again at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in Bullhead City.