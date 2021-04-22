Briefs | Drought causing juniper deaths in central, northern Arizona

WILLIAMS - U.S. Forest Service officials report significant die-off of juniper trees due to drought conditions affecting the evergreens across large areas of in central and northern Arizona.

Between 50,000 acres and 100,000 acres of junipers have been affected in areas of the Prescott and Kaibab national forests between Paulden and Ash Fork and north of Williams, officials said Tuesday.

Drought apparently is the cause, officials with the agency's Forest Health Protection office in Flagstaff.

“While there have been some scattered observations of insects on dead trees, Forest Health Protection believes that the initial cause of death is directly tied to water stress. Trees impacted by drought show a change in color of their needle-like scales, which typically starts at the branch tips and spreads down the tree, fading from green to a bright yellow."

Mortality rates vary, with most areas seeing die-offs of 5-30% with some pockets of dead junipers ranging from up to 15 acres, officials said.

Small patches of junipers and individual trees are dying in higher elevations surround Prescott, they said.

Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 related death after 10 consecutive days of no such fatalities.

The tribe reported one death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation’s pandemic case total to 30,388 with the known death toll now at 1,263.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks.

Tribal public health orders mandate that masks be worn on the reservation and a daily curfew is in effect. Restaurants cannot have dine-in services.

Navajo Nation roads also are closed to visitors and tourists, which doesn’t affect travel on state highways that run through the reservation.

Meanwhile, health care facilities across the reservation continue to offer the vaccine by appointment or at drive-thru events.

Crash kills 3 near Payson; Man facing manslaughter charges

PAYSON - A Scottsdale man faces manslaughter charges in connection with a four-car near Payson last week that left three people dead, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 49-year-old James David Duncan was driving a pickup truck Friday night that allegedly crossed the center line and collided with several vehicles on State Route 87 between Payson and Pine.

Killed in the chain-reaction collision were a 54-year-old Payson woman, a 38-year-old San Tan Valley woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Duncan was injured in the crash and was arrested Tuesday after he got out of a hospital.

DPS officials said Duncan faces three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges.

It was unclear Wednesday if Duncan has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.