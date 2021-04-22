OFFERS
Citywide cleanup set for April 24

The annual Kingman Day of Caring Citywide Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 22, 2021 5:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The annual Kingman Day of Caring Citywide Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, providing local residents with an opportunity to give back to their community.

The event comes courtesy of River Cities United Way, the Clean City Commission and the Kingman Downtown Merchants Association Sandbox Project. Those entities “are encouraging families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups to get involved in a friendly competition.”

A news releases noted that there are multiple reasons for participation, including giving back to the community; team building for one’s business or organization; increasing community awareness; and networking.

Those wishing to participate in Saturday’s event will need to complete an entry form through River Cities United Way. Aside from the basics of name and contact information, interested persons will only need to identify the area they aim to clean.

To register, go to http://www.rcuw.org/dayofcaring/.

Information provided by River Cities United Way

