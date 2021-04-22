Diet Tip: How to avoid becoming a statistic

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. obesity rate has hit a record high. Almost half of women and men are obese.

Data shows that 42.1% of women are obese and 43% of men. That’s 42.5% of adults overall, and a steady climb from 2000.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. Here are two areas that might be contributing to those statistics.

Comfort food

Many people find comfort in food. Comfort eaters tend to skip meals, overeat, or focus on other tasks while eating. Comfort eaters turn to food to address emotional issues. Often, such eaters aren’t fully aware of their behavior. Emotions or situations may trigger people to eat even when they’re not hungry.

Losing weight successfully requires having the proper mindset. To avoid comfort eating, it is important to be aware of eating behavior at all times. Do you think about how hungry you are when you eat? Is it time for a meal? If not, you may just need a snack or, be feeling a craving that’ll pass. Try drinking some water or have a Diet Center meal replacement and see if you are still hungry.

Consider your feelings. You might be thinking about food because you’re bored, upset, angry or stressed. Address emotional issues first. For example, participate in a leisure activity, take a relaxing bath, listen to music, etc. Then decide if you’re feeling physically hungry.

When you do eat in response to hunger, take time to focus on your meal. Avoid distractions during your meal. Pay attention to your food selections and portion sizes, and enjoy your meal. This will help you be aware of your body’s signals telling you when you are full.

Late night munching

Many people look forward to that moment in the evening when you get to kick up your feet and relax. Typically, along with that moment comes late night munching. Do you feel as though you can’t sit down and relax without food? There are measures you can take to break the habit of late night snacking on high fat/high calorie foods. Try eating more frequently throughout the day. Aim for five to six small nutritious meals/snacks per day to help curb your appetite.

Don’t have junk food around the house then there won’t be any late night bad eating. If you do the grocery shopping, you have the choice to purchase junk food. It’ll help all family members develop healthy eating habits that may benefit them as well.

Become involved in a hobby or some other activity while relaxing in front of the television. Work on arts and crafts, play with a pet, or challenge your mind with puzzles.

You can break the late-night snacking habit by developing new healthy habits.

