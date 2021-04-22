OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 22
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Diet Tip: How to avoid becoming a statistic

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: April 22, 2021 5:10 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. obesity rate has hit a record high. Almost half of women and men are obese.

Data shows that 42.1% of women are obese and 43% of men. That’s 42.5% of adults overall, and a steady climb from 2000.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. Here are two areas that might be contributing to those statistics.

Comfort food

Many people find comfort in food. Comfort eaters tend to skip meals, overeat, or focus on other tasks while eating. Comfort eaters turn to food to address emotional issues. Often, such eaters aren’t fully aware of their behavior. Emotions or situations may trigger people to eat even when they’re not hungry.

Losing weight successfully requires having the proper mindset. To avoid comfort eating, it is important to be aware of eating behavior at all times. Do you think about how hungry you are when you eat? Is it time for a meal? If not, you may just need a snack or, be feeling a craving that’ll pass. Try drinking some water or have a Diet Center meal replacement and see if you are still hungry.

Consider your feelings. You might be thinking about food because you’re bored, upset, angry or stressed. Address emotional issues first. For example, participate in a leisure activity, take a relaxing bath, listen to music, etc. Then decide if you’re feeling physically hungry.

When you do eat in response to hunger, take time to focus on your meal. Avoid distractions during your meal. Pay attention to your food selections and portion sizes, and enjoy your meal. This will help you be aware of your body’s signals telling you when you are full.

Late night munching

Many people look forward to that moment in the evening when you get to kick up your feet and relax. Typically, along with that moment comes late night munching. Do you feel as though you can’t sit down and relax without food? There are measures you can take to break the habit of late night snacking on high fat/high calorie foods. Try eating more frequently throughout the day. Aim for five to six small nutritious meals/snacks per day to help curb your appetite.

Don’t have junk food around the house then there won’t be any late night bad eating. If you do the grocery shopping, you have the choice to purchase junk food. It’ll help all family members develop healthy eating habits that may benefit them as well.

Become involved in a hobby or some other activity while relaxing in front of the television. Work on arts and crafts, play with a pet, or challenge your mind with puzzles.

You can break the late-night snacking habit by developing new healthy habits.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are struggling with weight loss call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of the Week: How to avoid becoming a statistic
Health & Wellness: Does late-night snacking make you fat?
Diet Center's Weight Loss Tip of the Week | Food for thought! True or False
Diet Center's Tip of the Week: Does stress really effect my weight?
I can’t seem to control myself around food!
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State