OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 22
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner April 23 Adoption Spotlight: Shawn

Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: April 22, 2021 5:49 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Shawn is caring, intelligent, funny and kind! He is a problem-solver, loves completing science experiments and has a soft spot for animals – especially kittens. His favorite restaurants are Panda Express and Sonic. Get to know Shawn and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

April 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Miner Jan. 20 Adoption Spotlight: Martha
Kingman Miner May 31 Adoption Spotlight: Desiree
Kingman Miner Oct. 7 Adoption Spotlight: Connor
Kingman Miner April 18 Adoption Spotlight: Seth
Kingman Miner Dec. 27 Adoption Spotlight: Heather
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State