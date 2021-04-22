Kingman Unified School District makes masks optional

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District Board of Directors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, April 20 to no longer require face coverings for students after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted mask mandates for schools on Monday.

KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner kicked off the special meeting by updating board members on the “flurry of activity” within the past 24 hours having received opinions on mask requirements from staff, parents and students.

On Tuesday, KUSD staff was surveyed regarding their preferences on masks, with Dorner noting 70% were in favor of modifying current mask requirements in light of the governor’s announcement. The remaining 30% wanted some consistency throughout the remainder of the school year by keeping current mask requirements.

Dorner said she received emails from those wanting consistency, with those emails arguing students are used to the masks and that there are some classes, such as music classes, for which masks are clearly beneficial.

On the other side of the argument, Dorner said emails she has received point to the number of vaccinations in the county and the near absence of COVID-19 cases within the district as justification for increased opportunity and space to “take the mask off.”

“When you look at the survey, we definitely are leaning towards folks wanting the option of personal choice, but the minority who are speaking in favor of the mask mandate continuing do make some good points as well,” Dorner said.

The superintendent also met with the district’s principals on Tuesday, with all but one of 11 indicating they would be in favor of masks being optional.

In gauging moods on campuses, Dorner said the principals said there are some who would like to continue the mandate and others who would like masks to be optional.

Having received communication from the Arizona Department of Education, Dorner said her interpretation of the letter was that the department still encourages the use of masks in group settings.

“I think we’ve asked a lot of our students, our staff, our families, our parents and so forth,” said Board President Charles Lucero. “And I think that we are at a point now where, like Dr. Dorner said, we aren’t going to get rid of masks; masks may be around a long time, we don’t know what the future holds. But I think we’re at a point where we can make them optional and make it a family decision.”

He said if students and staff want to wear masks, they can. But if they don’t, then they shouldn’t have to.

Board Member Beth Weisser said that in discussions with Kingman Regional Medical Center, she was told that 28.5% of county residents are vaccinated, which is “really, really low when we need 70% for herd immunity.”

She said the number of people who contracted COVID-19 and are now immune is unknown, as is the length of time for which that immunity lasts. She also directed her fellow board members to look to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for schools. She said the CDC says schools should prioritize two of five listed prevention strategies, the second being social distancing and the first being the “universal and correct use of masks.”

“That’s the CDC; Johns Hopkins is very similar,” Weisser said. “We are not the scientists, they are. Nobody knows exactly what all’s going on except that this is respiratory and it comes out through the nose and mouth, it comes in through the nose and mouth. So that’s a really strong thing here; the CDC still guides us to make sure we’re requiring everybody’s wearing masks.”

Along with the importance of remaining consistent, she also said she’s concerned about the repercussions of not following CDC guidelines in reference to receiving CARES Act funding for ventilation systems.

“We have so many things that are tied to our behavior in order to get and receive moneys from the federal government,” Weisser said.

She also inquired as to whether the district would permit individual teachers to require masks within their particular classrooms.

Vice President Roger Jacks said that if 70% of staff is on board with a change, then it’s worth giving it a try. If problems are encountered, then the district could return to a mask requirement. But board member Jen Shumway said “I hear what you’re saying, Roger, the problem is, if things go wrong, those are lives we’re talking about.”

“I absolutely respect our teachers, but not to override CDC scientists’ guidance,” she said, adding that the district announced it would put the safety of students first, and that masks are an integral part of those efforts.

Board member Carole Young was in favor of masks being optional in schools, but did prompt the question of how masks should be addressed on buses where kids are closer together.

A motion to keep the mask policy in place as is until the June or July meeting was made by Shumway, and seconded by Weisser. The motion failed after Lucero, Jacks and Young voted against. Jacks then made a motion to make masks optional, with the exception of on buses, which was seconded by Young. The motion passed 3-2, with Shumway and Weisser casting the dissenting votes.

Kingman Academy of Learning did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline on Thursday, April 22.