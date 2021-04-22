OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 22
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lingenfelter appointed to Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has been appointed by Arizona Speaker of the House Russell W. Bowers to the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has been appointed by Arizona Speaker of the House Russell W. Bowers to the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 22, 2021 5:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has been appointed by Arizona Speaker of the House Russell W. Bowers to the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee.

In a letter addressed to the supervisor, Bowers wrote that the purpose of the committee is to receive and analyze all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the Department of Water Resources; make recommendations to the director of the department including those on programs and policies for the basin; and review and make recommendations to the director regarding the independent consultant’s report.

That county wrote in a news release that the report aims to estimate the rate of groundwater depletion in the northwest basin’s planning area, and estimates the number of years of groundwater remaining.

The committee’s work will culminate with a report on its recommendations, which will be delivered to the director of water resources, the governor, the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives on or before Dec. 31, 2021. A copy will also be provided to the Secretary of State.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) will serve on the committee as co-chairs.

“It is an honor to be appointed to this vital committee and I look forward to serving as the Study Committee analyzes the latest data and works towards providing recommendations to effectively protect the future resiliency and sustainability of the Hualapai basin,” Lingenfelter said in the release. “I have been actively involved in our regional water issues since 2017 and I intend to stay very active and involved in our water rights and needs. Nothing is more important for our county.”

Information provided by Mohave County

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county
Community Viewpoint: Saving our groundwater in Mohave County
Water committee on managing county aquifers readying for October work
Legislators to hold meeting on water issues
Mohave County, Kingman to receive update on Hualapai Basin groundwater reserves
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State