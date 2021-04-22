Lingenfelter appointed to Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has been appointed by Arizona Speaker of the House Russell W. Bowers to the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee.

In a letter addressed to the supervisor, Bowers wrote that the purpose of the committee is to receive and analyze all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the Department of Water Resources; make recommendations to the director of the department including those on programs and policies for the basin; and review and make recommendations to the director regarding the independent consultant’s report.

That county wrote in a news release that the report aims to estimate the rate of groundwater depletion in the northwest basin’s planning area, and estimates the number of years of groundwater remaining.

The committee’s work will culminate with a report on its recommendations, which will be delivered to the director of water resources, the governor, the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives on or before Dec. 31, 2021. A copy will also be provided to the Secretary of State.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) will serve on the committee as co-chairs.

“It is an honor to be appointed to this vital committee and I look forward to serving as the Study Committee analyzes the latest data and works towards providing recommendations to effectively protect the future resiliency and sustainability of the Hualapai basin,” Lingenfelter said in the release. “I have been actively involved in our regional water issues since 2017 and I intend to stay very active and involved in our water rights and needs. Nothing is more important for our county.”

Information provided by Mohave County