Preps roundup: Bridges fans 17 batters as Kingman Academy wins 19-3

PHOENIX - Senior pitcher Isaac Bridges struck out 17 batters in a six-inning game, and Kingman Academy amassed 20 hits and 18 RBIs, to maul St. John Paul II 19-3 in a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 22.

Half of the Tigers’ hits went for extra bases – seven doubles and three triples – as Academy built a 10-1 lead through five innings, then put things away with a nine-run sixth.

Bridges allowed just three three hits and one earned run while walking two. He improved to 2-3 on the mound.

Freshman Cade Benson went 4-for-5 with four singles and three runs scored for Academy. Junior AJ Blanton and sophomore Matt Osterman added three hits each. Blanton’s haul included two doubles, while Osterman tripled and doubled.

Freshman Brock Oktay added a pair of doubles, junior Kaden Hatchell had a double and a single, and senior Ethan Fancher contributed two hits for Academy. Freshman Casen Short and sophomore Gauge Short tripled, while senior Kaden Bundy added a double.

The Tigers also benefitted from eight stolen bases, with Short and Benson swiping two each.

Academy improved to 6-6 on the season, and is ranked 14th in the state in Class 2A. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

Baseball

Lee Williams 2, Mohave 1

KINGMAN - Senior right-handers Dylan Petersen and Levi Isaacs combined to throw a six-hitter as host Lee Williams nipped Mohave 2-1 in a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 22.

It looked like it was going to be a long day for the Thunderbirds, as Lee Williams jumped on Mohave pitcher River Borland for three hits and two runs in the first frame.

Lee Williams senior Rye Samson reached on a fielder’s choice, and, going on the pitch, scored from first on a double to right-center by junior Ethan Klenke, who then scored on a single to right by Isaacs.

But that was about it for the Lee Williams offense, as the Volunteers managed just three hits and four baserunners the rest of the way.

Mohave narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the top of the second, but Petersen and Isaacs shut them down the rest of the way.

Petersen led Lee Williams with two hits in three at-bats. Samson, Isaacs, Klenke and senior Garrett Diem also collected hits.

Lee Williams, ranked 16th in the state in Class 4A, improved to 8-5. The Volunteers have won three of their past four games. They host No. 18 Prescott (7-7) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Mohave slipped to 4-9.

Softball

Kingman Academy 23, St. John Paull II 0

AVONDALE – Kingman Academy junior Abbie Bean threw a three-hitter, and outhit host St. John Paul II herself by going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, in high school softball action on Thursday, April 22.

The Lady Tigers scored in every inning to roll to a 23-0 win, amassing 22 hits in the process.

Bean struck out nine.

Senior Lynsey Day had an amazing day at the plate, going 5-for-6, as 11 of 12 Academy batters hit safely.

Senior Kiley Holloway drove in four runs with a homer and a single, while freshman Harli Bundy, senior Oreauna Holland and sophomore Samantha Ogborn added two hits apiece. Ogborn and junior Ashlee Steele drove in three runs each. Bean, Bundy, Steele and freshman Maysen Victory hit doubles.

Academy, ranked 10th in the state in Class 2A and in line for a playoff spot with one regular season game remaining, improved to 7-6 overall. The Lady Tigers close the regular season at Arizona Lutheran High School in Phoenix at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

St. John Paul II fell to 2-11 for the year.

Kingman 14, Metro Tech 1

PHOENIX – The Kingman High School softball team improved to 10-1 on the year with a 14-1 win over Metro Tech on Thursday, April 22.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 6-1 lead through four-innings, then brought the 10-run mercy rule into play with an eight-run fifth inning.

Kingman will close its regular season with an away-home series with Parker, playing at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at Parker, and at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 30 in Kingman.

Kingman is ranked 15th in the state in Class 3A. Metro Tech, a Class 5A team, fell to 3-9 on the year.

Mohave 12, Lee Williams 7

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave beat Lee Williams 12-7 on Thursday, April 22 in a high school softball game, avenging a 15-14 loss to the Volunteers earlier in the week.

Lee Williams fell to 2-13 on the season with the loss. They were slated to play at River Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, then travel to Prescott to play the Badgers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Mohave improved to 3-11.