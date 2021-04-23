State reports 30 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 30 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths in Mohave County the morning of Friday, April 23.

The deaths raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 708, according to state health officials. The county has reported 611 deaths.

The number of new coronavirus cases had been declining as the number of county residents vaccinated against the virus grows, but has since plateaued at about 100 cases per week.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

There were 110 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths reported in the seven days between Thursday, April 15 and Thursday, April 22. It marked the most deaths since the week of March 18-25.

That compares to 101 cases and six deaths between Thursday, April 8 and Thursday, April 15; and 101 cases and two deaths in the seven-day period between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Thursday, April 8.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 181 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 149, Fort Mohave with 50, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,967 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,997 for Bullhead City, 4,506 for Kingman, 1,640 for Fort Mohave, 1,106 for Golden Valley, 767 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 142 cases in Topock, 53 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,694 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,252 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,524 cases in the county. The county counts 611 deaths, while the state reports 708. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, April 22 there were 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 489 new tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (30/504) on Thursday, April 15; 5% on Friday, April 16; 5% (11/228) on Saturday, April 17; less than 1% (2/438) on Sunday, April 18; 16% (28/175) on Monday, April 19; 4% (20/558) on Tuesday, April 20; and 4% (20/468) on Wednesday, April 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 183,170 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.5% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, April 23, AZDHS was reporting 17 new deaths and 896 new cases from 25,872 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 857,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,238 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 32 million confirmed cases and 570,381 deaths on Friday, April 23. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,075,285 deaths from more than 144 million confirmed cases on Friday, April 23.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.