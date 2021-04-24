AZDHS backs resumption of use of J&J vaccine
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services has advised health care providers to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now that the federal government has lifted an 11-day pause following a safety review.
The state issued its recommendation Friday after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits of the one-dose J&J shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
“After recommending a pause out of an abundance of caution, we join our federal partners in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine available to you,” Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director, said in a statement distributed on social media.
“Arizonans can be confident that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have undergone a thorough review for safety and efficacy," Christ added.
The statement said information provided with the vaccine “will advise patients about extremely low potential for thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome, which involves blood clots and low blood platelet counts. This very rare syndrome was identified primarily in females between the ages of 18 and 49."
Arizona on Saturday reported 729 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 858,076 cases and 17,260 deaths.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
- The Mother Road welcomes Route 66 Bike Week: Event aims to boost small businesses
- Mohave geology: Metallic mineral deposits
- Obituary
- Body pulled from river ID'd as a missing Bullhead City man
- Kingman police arrest woman for alleged vehicle theft, reckless driving
- Border ‘crisis’: Mohave County Supervisors approve resolution asking Gov. Doug Ducey to intervene at the border
- Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 24 in Kingman
- Obituary
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Obituary
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Obituary
- Obituary Notice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: