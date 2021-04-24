Electoral College to be Kingman Republican Women’s meeting topic

KINGMAN – Trent England of the Save Our States organization is the guest speaker for the Monday, May 3 meeting of the Kingman Republican Women.

England will talk about preserving the Electoral College and defending it against the National Popular Vote campaign, which would nullify the Electoral College without the need for a constitutional amendment, according to a news release from the club.

England is the founder and executive director of Save Our States, which was created in 2009, and is a legal policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation.

He previously served as executive vice president for the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs and the Freedom Foundation.

England is also the producer of the feature-length documentary “Safeguard: An Electoral College Story,” and is the author of “Why We Must Defend the Electoral College.” He earned a J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in government from Claremont McKenna College in California.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 11:30 a.m. at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Cost is $3 to pay for the meeting room. A light lunch will be sold, and brown bagging is welcome.

Information provided by Kingman Republican Women