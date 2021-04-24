OFFERS
Letter | Gripe about Gosar

Originally Published: April 24, 2021 5:58 p.m.

I lived in Mohave County from 1994 to 2009 and I am saddened that you repeatedly elect a representative who is as blatantly racist and ignorant as Paul Gosar.

I still own property in the county but since I don’t live there I can’t vote, but I can urge you all to find someone that is going to represent you in a decent manner and not embarrass you. His family has basically disowned him and you should as well.

John Dilatush

Elko, Nevada

