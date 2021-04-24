Letter | ‘Socialism’ defined
Originally Published: April 24, 2021 5:57 p.m.
To the misinformed: Social Security we pay into; it’s not socialism.
Our freeways we paid for with gasoline taxes. Not socialism.
Libraries we pay for with property taxes. It’s not socialism.
Sitting on your behind and not working and expecting to be paid by the goverment is socialism!
Jack Goyeneche
Kingman
