Volunteers needed Mohave County for senior centers
Updated as of Saturday, April 24, 2021 6:33 PM
KINGMAN – Volunteers are needed now that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has voted to return area senior centers to full operation by Friday, May 7.
On Monday, April 19, the board of supervisors unanimously voted to return senior centers to full operation in the coming weeks. A news release from Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 noted that the reopening will require the participation of volunteers.
“But due to the loss of volunteers over the past year, the dining rooms must remain closed,” the release noted. “Drive-thru meal pickup will continue and if enough volunteers step forward, in-house dining will reopen.” To volunteer contact Rena Arnold at 928-453-0715 or rena.arnold@mohavecounty.us.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
- The Mother Road welcomes Route 66 Bike Week: Event aims to boost small businesses
- Mohave geology: Metallic mineral deposits
- Obituary
- Body pulled from river ID'd as a missing Bullhead City man
- Kingman police arrest woman for alleged vehicle theft, reckless driving
- Border ‘crisis’: Mohave County Supervisors approve resolution asking Gov. Doug Ducey to intervene at the border
- Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 24 in Kingman
- Obituary
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Obituary
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary
- Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line
- Obituary
- Obituary Notice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: