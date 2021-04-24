Volunteers needed Mohave County for senior centers

KINGMAN – Volunteers are needed now that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has voted to return area senior centers to full operation by Friday, May 7.

On Monday, April 19, the board of supervisors unanimously voted to return senior centers to full operation in the coming weeks. A news release from Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 noted that the reopening will require the participation of volunteers.

“But due to the loss of volunteers over the past year, the dining rooms must remain closed,” the release noted. “Drive-thru meal pickup will continue and if enough volunteers step forward, in-house dining will reopen.” To volunteer contact Rena Arnold at 928-453-0715 or rena.arnold@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County