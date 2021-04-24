Wind, rain and fire danger in Kingman weather forecast

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will be under a high wind advisory and a red flag fire warning on Sunday, April 25, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong southwest winds with gusts to 50 mph, coupled with low humidity (below 15%) and warm temperatures in the upper 70s, have elevated the wildfire risk.

Any fires that develop “will likely spread rapidly,” the weather service wrote in the fire warning, which is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The wind advisory cautions that high winds on Sunday will create hazardous driving conditions on area highways, especially for high-profile vehicles, while blowing dust could reduce visibility.

Expect choppy water and large waves on lakes in the region, the weather service warned, advising homeowners to secure outdoor objects.

After the wind advisory expires at 11 p.m., the weather service indicates there’s a 20% chance of showers on Sunday night; then a 40% chance of showers on Monday and Monday night, when south-southwest winds could gust to 24 mph.

There’s a 30% chance of showers during the day on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

The forecast calls for highs of 61 degrees on Monday and 67 degrees on Tuesday, with lows of 42 and 46, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service