Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas

KINGMAN – An Emergency Evacuation Order is in effect for the community of Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and the surrounding areas for a wildfire near Wild Cow.

The Pine Lake Fire District posted on its Facebook page at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25 that a wildfire near Wild Cow has prompted the immediate evacuation of the community of Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and the surrounding areas.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Hualapai Mountain Road was closed at DW Ranch Road to Hualapai Mountain Park, according to the district. Additional road closures include Wheeler Wash, Antelope Wash and Cedar Wash at Blake Ranch Road; Flag Mine Road; and Borianna Mine Road at Borianna Mine.

The Bureau of Land Management posted on its Facebook page that the Flag Fire was reported at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, originating between the Flag Mine and the Wild Cow Campground.

"Multiple air and ground firefighting resources are en route," BLM wrote.

For additional information and updates on the Flag Fire, go to https://bit.ly/3euA3or.

The Kingman area remains under a Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively, Sunday, April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly, according to NWS. A Wind Advisory cautions of southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Information provided by the Pine Lake Fire District and the National Weather Service