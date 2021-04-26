Emergency Declaration issued for Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN – Chairman Buster Johnson of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has declared a County Emergency as a result of the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains.

The Flag Fire started at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, the county wrote in a news release. The community of Pine Lake has been evacuated, as has Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge.

Authorities are emphasizing that no donations or volunteers are needed at this time. According to InciWeb, the fire had grown to 1,000 acres as of 10 a.m. Monday, April 26.

Johnson also signed the Joint Delegation of Authority Flag Incident document, which “basically delineates the authority and responsibility of the financial costs regarding the Flag Fire,” the county wrote. “Authority and responsibility primarily weighs on the BLM.”

That document will also be signed by BLM, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and by the Central West Zone Incident Management Team, the incident commander. Those entities are expected to sign the document today.

“Hualapai Mountain Park will be closed to new visitors … during the existence of said emergency or until the threat in the park is declared over,” Johnson’s order states. “The Mohave County Emergency Response and Recovery plan is hereby activated and in effect until further notice.”

Information provided by Mohave County