Lee Williams boys 3rd at Bears Invitational track and field meet

Lee Williams placed third in a 21-team boys track and field meet at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley on Saturday, April 24. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams placed third in a 21-team boys track and field meet at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley on Saturday, April 24. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 26, 2021 9:06 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Senior sprinter Kameron Toms won the 200-meter dash and posted top-three finishes in the 100-meter and 400-meter events to lead Lee Williams High School to a third-place finish at the Bradshaw Mountain High School Bears Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, April 24.

Highland won the meet 160-111 over runner-up Lake Havasu. Lee Williams was third in the 21-team field with 61 points.

Toms won the 200-meter race in 22.51, beating runner-up Jamel Jenkins of Desert Edge High School by .3 seconds while setting a personal record. He was second at 100-meters in 11.30, just .02 behind winner Cody Pellaton of Lake Havasu. Toms also notched a third-place finish in the 400-meter event, crossing in 51.32, also a personal record.

Other top-five finishers for the Volunteers included freshman Wyatt Pickering, who was third in a blanket finish in the 800-meter run in 2:01.91. Less than a half-second separated the top three. Pickering was second in the 1,600-meter run, just over a second off the pace.

Senior Kaiona Bautista placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.06 for the Vols, while senior Zach Allen was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 40-03.00.

The Lee Williams 4x400-meter relay team – Westley Shafer, Andrew Marquez, Jared Cardiff and Toms -- also notched a third-place finish in 3:38.40.

In the girls meet, Highland prevailed over North Canyon 158-112. Lee Williams competed, but was unable to score any team points.

Sophomore Arianna Hannan was the top finisher for Lee Williams, placing 13th in the discus with a throw of 73-11.

Softball

River Valley 17, Lee Williams 0

MOHAVE VALLEY – River Valley scored early and often to beat Lee Williams 17-0 Saturday in a high school softball game.

The Dust Devils plated eight runs in the first inning and six in the second en route to the 4½ inning win. River Valley had 14 hits, including five doubles, a triple and two homers.

Senior Chloe Spitzer held Lee Williams to just one hit, as the Lady Vols fell to 2-14 for the season. They play next at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Prescott High School, before hosting Cortez at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

