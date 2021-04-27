OFFERS
3D archery shoot set for Saturday, May 1 in Golden Valley

The Mohave Sportsman Club will hold a 3D archery shoot on Saturday, May 1. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: April 27, 2021 4:44 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 5:37 PM

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave Sportsman Club will hold a 3D archery shoot for adult teams starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at 3275 Oatman Road in Golden Valley.

Tournament Director Taco Esquibel said two-person teams will test their skills on two 15-target courses at the range. Scoring will consist of the best single arrow by a team.

There will be a shotgun star, and only hunting bows with pin sights are allowed. Bows can’t have a stabilizer on the front or back that is longer than 12 inches. Range finders are not allowed to be used.

The entry fee is $50 per team. Prize money will be distributed to the top 20% of the teams entered.

After the event teams can shoot the course at no charge.

For more information contact Esquibel at 928-716-0505.

