OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 28
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona vaccine sites no longer requiring appointments

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 27, 2021 3:13 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona has plenty of COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand and appointments are no longer required at the state-run vaccination sites in metro Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma, the Department of Health Services announced Tuesday.

The department made the announcement a day after it said that 60,000 appointments remained available for this week at the seven sites statewide.

The department said it was “encouraging people to visit any time during operating hours, if that’s their preference, to get their COVID-19 vaccine. However, making an appointment is still the best way to complete your vaccination appointment as quickly as possible."

It's apparent from vaccination administration data that the state has “accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director. “State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”

The department said making an appointment has the advantage of reducing on-site registration time because all the required information will already be in the system.

However, “as we move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination, with supply meeting and even exceeding the current demand, we don’t want making an appointment to be a barrier to getting vaccinated," Christ said. "So please feel free to drop by.”

More than 2.8 million people, or around 40% of Arizona’s population, have had at last one vaccine shot, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, while more than 2.1 million are fully vaccinated.

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the numbers released Monday night bring the total number of cases to 30,467 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of known deaths remains at 1,273.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday loosened some virus-driven restrictions and transition to “yellow status.”

Restaurants will be allowed to have in-door dining at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity.

Parks will be permitted to open at 25% capacity but only for residents and employees.

Navajo casinos will be able to open at 50% capacity, but only for residents and staff as well.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated. But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vaccine demand slows as AZ surpasses 17,000 deaths
Ducey gets vaccine as Arizona COVID death toll tops 16,000
Briefs | Arizona reports 6,417 new COVID-19 cases
Arizona closes stadium vaccine site in move to indoor venues
Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State