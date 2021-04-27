Arizona vaccine sites no longer requiring appointments

PHOENIX - Arizona has plenty of COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand and appointments are no longer required at the state-run vaccination sites in metro Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma, the Department of Health Services announced Tuesday.

The department made the announcement a day after it said that 60,000 appointments remained available for this week at the seven sites statewide.

The department said it was “encouraging people to visit any time during operating hours, if that’s their preference, to get their COVID-19 vaccine. However, making an appointment is still the best way to complete your vaccination appointment as quickly as possible."

It's apparent from vaccination administration data that the state has “accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director. “State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”

The department said making an appointment has the advantage of reducing on-site registration time because all the required information will already be in the system.

However, “as we move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination, with supply meeting and even exceeding the current demand, we don’t want making an appointment to be a barrier to getting vaccinated," Christ said. "So please feel free to drop by.”

More than 2.8 million people, or around 40% of Arizona’s population, have had at last one vaccine shot, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, while more than 2.1 million are fully vaccinated.

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the numbers released Monday night bring the total number of cases to 30,467 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The number of known deaths remains at 1,273.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday loosened some virus-driven restrictions and transition to “yellow status.”

Restaurants will be allowed to have in-door dining at 25% capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity.

Parks will be permitted to open at 25% capacity but only for residents and employees.

Navajo casinos will be able to open at 50% capacity, but only for residents and staff as well.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated. But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.