Kingman Elks ‘Fishing for Smiles’ signup set
KINGMAN – The Kingman Elks Lodge 468 will once again be offering Elks Fishing for Smiles, a free day of fishing for children ages 5-15 at Dunton Ranch at 22120 E. Fort Rock Road from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Fishing starts at 8 a.m.
A free barbecue lunch consisting of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, snacks, water and soda will be served after the event for families in attendance.
Trophies will be awarded for “biggest fish” and the “heaviest fish,” the Elks Club wrote in a news release
Pre-registration is required, and will be held in the Smith’s grocery store lobby at 3490 N. Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rules will also be available.
Parents, grandparents or a guardian must sign registration and release forms. Registrations will be accepted until the event is full.
If you miss the May 8 registration, contact Elks Treasurer Sarah Pleth at 928-753-3557 for a pre-registration form and information.
There will also be a fishing day for special needs anglers from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
The Elks thanked the Mohave Sportsman Club for providing funds and a cleaning station, the Arizona Game and Fish Department for rods and reels, the federal Bureau of Land Management for the reptile exhibit, Kingman Regional Medical Center for trophies and medals, the Dunton Ranch fishing pond, and Elks volunteers for making the events possible.
(Information provided by Kingman Elks Lodge 468.)
