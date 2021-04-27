OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 28
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman pickleball courts to open May 6

The City of Kingman’s new pickleball courts will open on Thursday, May 6. (Adobe image)

The City of Kingman’s new pickleball courts will open on Thursday, May 6. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 27, 2021 3:44 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 5:39 PM

KINGMAN – A grand opening ceremony for Kingman’s first outdoor pickleball courts is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

City Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth said pickleball is like a “scaled-down version of tennis,” well-suited for those with decreased mobility. It utilizes a sort of wiffle ball, with outdoor balls being more dense with fewer holes than balls for indoor play. Players utilize wooden paddles like you’d see at the beach, the recreation coordinator said.

The four courts cost about $80,000 to construct. Fruhwirth said there is also the potential for expansion in the future, as well as for larger, outdoor tournaments.

Attendees will have a chance to win drawing prizes, and a pickleball demonstration will follow the ribbon cutting. Light refreshments will be served.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pickleball, Y’all?
It’ll be perfect weather for City’s Family Outdoor Bingo Night
Free swim day highlights City’s upcoming events
Pickleball returns to Kingman
City of Kingman slates Family Outdoor Bingo Night
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State