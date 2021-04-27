Kingman pickleball courts to open May 6
Updated as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 5:39 PM
KINGMAN – A grand opening ceremony for Kingman’s first outdoor pickleball courts is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.
City Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth said pickleball is like a “scaled-down version of tennis,” well-suited for those with decreased mobility. It utilizes a sort of wiffle ball, with outdoor balls being more dense with fewer holes than balls for indoor play. Players utilize wooden paddles like you’d see at the beach, the recreation coordinator said.
The four courts cost about $80,000 to construct. Fruhwirth said there is also the potential for expansion in the future, as well as for larger, outdoor tournaments.
Attendees will have a chance to win drawing prizes, and a pickleball demonstration will follow the ribbon cutting. Light refreshments will be served.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
