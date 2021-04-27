Mohave Community College announces student speakers for 2021 graduation

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College has announced Misty Knight and Breanna Larson as the 2021 Commencement Student Speakers. Knight and Larson are students at the Bullhead City Campus. MCC’s Commencement exercises will include two ceremonies for the safety of students, employees and attendees. Knight is the student speaker for the morning ceremony and Larson will speak during the evening ceremony.

Knight is a Liberal Arts major, president of Student Activities Council, vice president of Leadership for Phi Theta Kappa, a 2021 All-Arizona Academic Team member and a Business Club member.

“It’s such an incredible honor to have been chosen as a student commencement speaker,” Knight said. “I’m so impressed with MCC’s student body and I’m privileged to be able to address my classmates on such an important day.”

After MCC, she will attend University of Arizona and will be part of its Honors College. She’ll pursue a bachelor’s degree in law and work toward her Juris Doctor degree to become a civil rights attorney.

She grew up in Dolan Springs, and eventually moved to Bullhead City, graduating from Mohave High School. In her spare time she enjoys volunteering and participating in community activism.

Larson is a Dental Hygiene student at MCC. She decided to pursue a career in dentistry, in part, because her parents were in it.

After graduation she will head to Virginia to work for a company called Team Placement. It's a traveling dental company that hires entry-level and experienced hygienists, assistants and receptionists. After earning her license, she will spend six months with the company.

Larson said she is excited to be picked as one of the student speakers for commencement, where she gets to share her words, and the words of her classmates, with everyone celebrating.

“The accomplishments we’ve made and everything and everyone that got us to this point, I feel hopeful and grateful that I get to share my words with everyone,” Larson said.

While attending Mohave High School, Larson enrolled in dual-credit classes at MCC. After graduating high school, she continued her education at MCC because of its affordability.

When she wasn’t at school learning, she was working. She said sometimes "it wasn’t easy working and going to school but she kept going and doing the best she could every day."

Larson was born in Lake Havasu City, and lived in Colorado before moving to Bullhead City. During her free time, she enjoys binge watching Criminal Minds and Avatar: The Last Airbender. She also likes to paint and create other crafts.

The college commencement ceremonies will be held at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14. It is open only to students, their invited guests and employees so that all federal, state and local pandemic recommendations can be followed. More information is available online at Mohave.edu/Graduation.

