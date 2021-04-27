Trio accused in Hakes murder to be arraigned
Three people accused in the death of a former Lake Havasu City resident are scheduled to appear by video teleconference for arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.
Brian W. Robinson, 36, Ramon Canas, 44, and Adeline Rea, 31, are scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. Thursday arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.
The three were indicted last week on charges of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Phoenix resident Stacy Hakes.
The alleged murder took place early Easter morning at a residence in the 400 block of Sunfield Drive. According to investigators, Hakes and Robinson had an altercation earlier that evening, during which Robinson allegedly threatened to kill the victim. Police say Robinson obtained a firearm from Canas, and got a ride to the scene by Rea. According to initial statements by police, Hakes was sitting in his vehicle at the address when Robinson approached and fatally shot the victim.
Detectives investigated the alleged murder for less than 10 days before Canas and Rea were arrested on April 12, at an address in the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Robinson was taken into custody April 15, when he turned himself in at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Kingman.
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Wind, rain and fire danger in Kingman weather forecast
- Emergency Declaration issued for Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains
- Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Border ‘crisis’: Mohave County Supervisors approve resolution asking Gov. Doug Ducey to intervene at the border
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Obituary
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Obituary
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: