Trio accused in Hakes murder to be arraigned

Three people accused in the death of a former Lake Havasu City resident are scheduled to appear by video teleconference for arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.

Brian W. Robinson, 36, Ramon Canas, 44, and Adeline Rea, 31, are scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. Thursday arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.

The three were indicted last week on charges of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Phoenix resident Stacy Hakes.

The alleged murder took place early Easter morning at a residence in the 400 block of Sunfield Drive. According to investigators, Hakes and Robinson had an altercation earlier that evening, during which Robinson allegedly threatened to kill the victim. Police say Robinson obtained a firearm from Canas, and got a ride to the scene by Rea. According to initial statements by police, Hakes was sitting in his vehicle at the address when Robinson approached and fatally shot the victim.

Detectives investigated the alleged murder for less than 10 days before Canas and Rea were arrested on April 12, at an address in the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Robinson was taken into custody April 15, when he turned himself in at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Kingman.