OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 28
Weather  40.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

US agency seeks to speed up Native American land decisions

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order that allows regional officials within the Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve the transfer of private land that's not on a designated reservation into federal trust for tribes. Window Rock on the Navajo Nation in Arizona is shown. (Photo by Peter K., cc-sa-by-3.0, https://bit.ly/3cbGDO8)

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order that allows regional officials within the Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve the transfer of private land that's not on a designated reservation into federal trust for tribes. Window Rock on the Navajo Nation in Arizona is shown. (Photo by Peter K., cc-sa-by-3.0, https://bit.ly/3cbGDO8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 27, 2021 3:09 p.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. - U.S. Interior Department officials on Tuesday moved to reverse actions taken under President Donald Trump that they said had hindered efforts by Native American tribes to establish, consolidate and govern their homelands.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order that allows regional officials within the Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve the transfer of private land that's not on a designated reservation into federal trust for tribes. Putting land into trust gives the federal government legal title to the property, while allowing tribes or individual Native Americans to use it for their own interests and not have to pay state and county taxes.

Interior officials in 2017 adopted a policy that said off-reservation trust land decision had to be made by the assistant secretary at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The change was opposed by the National Congress of American Indians, which said it would freeze off-reservation acquisitions and had been adopted without tribal consultation.

Haaland said in a statement that rescinding the policy will empower tribes to determine how their land is used.

“We have an obligation to work with tribes to protect their lands and ensure that each tribe has a homeland where its citizens can live together,” said Haaland, the first Native American to lead a White House Cabinet agency.

The order and a pair of related legal opinions issued by Interior Deputy Solicitor Robert Anderson are meant to speed up decisions on more than 1,000 pending applications from tribes across the U.S. that are seeking to put more than 200,000 acres (of land into trust. Applications have sometimes lingered for years, costing tribes hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses and other costs, officials said.

Anderson also withdrew an opinion issued in Trump's last day in office that said Interior didn't have authority to take land into trust in Alaska.

Whether land is in trust has broad implications for whether tribal police can exercise their authority, for tribal economic development projects to attract financing and for the creation of homelands and government offices for tribes that don’t have dedicated land.

The Trump administration put 75,000 acre into trust over four years, versus more than 560,000 acres in the eight years of the Obama administration, Interior officials said.

The trust land system was adopted in 1934, when Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act in response to more than 90 million acres (36.4 million hectares) of tribal homelands that had been converted into private land under the 1887 Allotment Act.

Approximately 56 million acres are currently in trust. Combined that's an area bigger than Minnesota and makes up just over 2% of the U.S.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears
Native American votes helped secure Biden’s win in Arizona
Deadlines loom for Navajo looking to take part in land buy-back program
Trump creates panel on issue of missing, murdered indigenous women
Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State