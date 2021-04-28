Update: Flag Fire remains 1,400 acres, but threat remains

KINGMAN – The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is still reported at 1,400 acres and zero percent contained, with Caleb Finch of Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 saying additional resources are moving in as the threat from the fire remains.

Finch, who runs planning operations for the incident management team, said in a video posted to the Bureau of Land Management – Arizona Facebook page that the Flag Fire “continues to stay in its current footprint,” thanks to the efforts of the Central West Zone Type 3 Team and .63 inches of precipitation received over the last few days. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 took command of the fire from the Type 3 Team on Wednesday, April 28.

“There’s still a threat out there,” Finch said. “We’re still getting resources inserted into the (four) divisions to construct line and mop up and secure the fire’s edge. So until we can get those resources in there to see what’s going on, there’s still a threat that is posed.”

Finch said Division Alpha, in the location of the Pine Lake community, will see resources continue to secure the fire’s edge, mop up, and address areas of concern and extinguish hot spots. He said the precipitation has allowed resources to start constructing direct hand lines and cold trails as needed. And he said the fuel break that was constructed in the area was “immensely helpful in allowing those resources to limit the fire impact to those communities and thus no structures were damaged.”

Toward the west side of the fire lies Division Tango, which Finch called a “rugged, rough piece of ground,” where three crews will be inserted Wednesday. Those crews will continue looking for opportunities to construct direct hand lines and cold trails as needed.

Those same efforts will be taken in Division Whiskey, which sits in the northwest section of the fire and is being served by three crews. Division Delta, on the south side of the Flag Fire, is currently unstaffed. Finch said that’s because the fire has not moved in two days. Resources confirmed that the fire in that area has not moved in two days on Tuesday, April 27.

“Should we pick up any heat, we can insert resources real quick, but for now, that’s unstaffed,” he said.

Additional resources on the fire include a contingency division. Finch said those persons are looking at various road systems, value of risks, homes, infrastructure and power lines in gauging options should the fire move out of its current footprint.

Information provided by Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1