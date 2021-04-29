Kingman Area Food bank receives new equipment, UniSource grant

KINGMAN – St. Mary’s Food Bank and UniSource Energy Services recently gave the Kingman Area Food Bank a fork lift and a $5,000 grant, respectively.

The Kingman Area Food Bank wrote in a news release that St. Mary’s Food Bank approved a grant request made several months ago to pay for a new fork lift truck valued at more than $20,000.

“This equipment will provide support for our operations for many years to come,” the food bank wrote. “The process of moving 1.4 million pounds of food into our warehouse and then into people’s homes requires this type of sophisticated equipment to complete. Without help from St. Mary’s our ability to accomplish our mission of providing food to Mohave County residents would be significantly less effective.”

The Kingman Area Food Bank also recently received notice that UniSource Energy Services approved a $5,000 grant to assist with food bank operations.

The food bank noted in the release the grant is one of many UniSource has provided.

“This unrestricted grant will assist in funding operations for the Kingman Area Food Bank. We feed 30–50 families daily with about 150–200 pounds of food,” the bank wrote. “Our operations receive support from many community businesses, which helps us serve the great need in Mohave County. In the year ending June 30, 2020, we received and distributed over 1.4 million pounds of food to the Mohave Community.

“Our warehouse and store receives no funding from government and relies on support from the community to exist. Without help from UniSource and other community partners, our ability to accomplish our mission of providing food to Mohave County residents would be significantly less effective.”

Information provided by the Kingman Area Food Bank