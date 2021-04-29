Kingman Miner April 30 Adoption Spotlight: Jacob and Rylin
These are Arizona’s children. Jacob and Rylin are sweet and loving boys who share an incredible sibling bond. They love being outside and enjoy playing with dinosaurs, Army men and cars. Get to know Jacob, Rylin and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
April 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Aaron at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aaron-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ahdrina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ahdrina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex and Sean at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-and-sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/brian-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Craig at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/craig and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Cristos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elijah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elijah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elizabeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elizabeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jacob and Rylin at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jacob-and-rylin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jayden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jayden-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Keegan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/keegan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Miracle, William and Jaeden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/miracle-william-jaeden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nathan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nathan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nick at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nick and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Noah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/noah-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Prince Eli at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/prince-eli and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Royalette at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/royalette and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Seth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/seth-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Vanessa and Reyes at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/vanessa-and-reyes and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Yahya at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/yahya and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Emergency Declaration issued for Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains
- Wind, rain and fire danger in Kingman weather forecast
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Obituary
- Flag Fire: Wind-aided wildfire in Haulapais scorches 1,400 acres as 275 firefighters battle blaze
- Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: