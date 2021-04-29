OFFERS
Obituary | Kirsten Alyssa Perez

Kirsten Alyssa Perez

Kirsten Alyssa Perez

Originally Published: April 29, 2021 3:28 p.m.

Kirsten Alyssa Perez was born on Dec. 27, 1991 and passed away on April 23, 2021.

She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her mother Shari Perez and uncle Alan Siegfried.

She was survived by four beautiful children Aaliyah, Demarkez, Zayden and Elias; Five a Ryan, Rickey, Robert, Jonathan, and Josh; two grandparents Gary and Sharon; and five loving sisters-in-law Jami, Ashley, Sarah, Alli and Cheyanne. She had countless nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Kirsten was a longtime employee of The Lingenfelter Center. Kirsten brought light to the darkness in any situation. She brought laughter and joy to anyone that came in her path. Kirsten loved her residents and anyone she took care of. She will be dearly missed by everyone.

