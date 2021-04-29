OFFERS
Thu, April 29
Prescott police chief put on leave in personnel investigation

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 29, 2021 2:19 p.m.

PRESCOTT – Prescott Valley, Arizona, Police Chief Steve Roser has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a personnel investigation into claims that he violated town policies, officials said.

“This is an active investigation and standard procedure for the town in such employee matters,” officials said in a statement on Tuesday. “The town will not be releasing any additional details at this time.”

Roser told The Daily Courier that he was notified Tuesday about being placed on leave. Roser said he could not detail the allegations and declined to comment on the investigation.

“I have not been interviewed yet,” Roser said. “The town is conducting an internal investigation. They’ll come to a conclusion and we’ll see how it goes.”

Roser was sworn in as police chief in November 2019 by Magistrate Judge Keith Carson. Roser replaced interim Chief James Edelstein, who took over the position in June of that year when former Chief Bryan Jarrell retired after about six years.

The town named Edelstein as acting police chief during the investigation.

Mayor Kell Palguta said on Facebook that he had “received reports of potential policy violations.” He said the town's human resources department opened an investigation as a result.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, details of the allegations will not be released or discussed until the conclusion of the investigation,” Palguta said on Facebook. “I am confident in the process and ask that our citizens be patient during this time.”

