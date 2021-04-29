Say cheese: Route 66 Arch to go up at Lewis Kingman Park on Friday

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will erect a Route 66 Drive Thru Arch at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Avenue, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 – May 1.

“While we understand why it’s still too soon for many travelers to attend car shows and large gatherings, we’ve also heard from so many of you who don’t want to miss out on the Route 66 drive experience this spring,” the city wrote in a news release.

So the city has decided to set up the arch at Lewis Kingman Park to allow Route 66 enthusiasts to take part in at least one Mother Road activity.

“To celebrate the open road and experience a little normalcy of the good ol’ days, the City of Kingman will be setting up a Route 66 Drive Thru Arch at Lewis Kingman Park,” the city wrote.

The city is not referring to the drive thru as an event, with the only offering on Friday and Saturday being a “quick pic on 66.”

“The pathway through Lewis Kingman Park will be one-way only both days, with cars entering from Andy Devine Avenue on the northeast entrance and exiting on the southwest,” the city continued. “The Route 66 Drive Thru at Lewis Kingman Park is not an actual event; there will be no entertainment or space for a car show, or even parking for that matter.”

Also, for as long as supplies last, the first 66 cars each day to take pictures with the arch as well as those with proof of participating in past Fun Runs will receive commemorative dash magnets. That proof can include an event T-shirt or license plate.

Information provided by the City of Kingman