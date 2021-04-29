OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Tournament Champs

The team consists of front row from left Faith Alto, Alex Bensel, Dylan Brisco, Elvira Torres, Mollie King and Esther Torres. Back row from left are Kyla Romeo, Briana Portillo, Ashlee Steele, Maliah Gardner, Kimber Privetts and Lynsey Day. The team is coached by Sarah Casson and Kyra Williams. The Desert Sun 16U team went 3-2 in the tournament to tie for fifth place. The 14U team was 1-4 and finished 11th. (Photo courtesy of 18U Desert Sun volleyball team)

The team consists of front row from left Faith Alto, Alex Bensel, Dylan Brisco, Elvira Torres, Mollie King and Esther Torres. Back row from left are Kyla Romeo, Briana Portillo, Ashlee Steele, Maliah Gardner, Kimber Privetts and Lynsey Day. The team is coached by Sarah Casson and Kyra Williams. The Desert Sun 16U team went 3-2 in the tournament to tie for fifth place. The 14U team was 1-4 and finished 11th. (Photo courtesy of 18U Desert Sun volleyball team)

Originally Published: April 29, 2021 3:32 p.m.

The 18U Desert Sun volleyball team, comprised of players from Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools, won the Jam on it Spring Bash Gold Division Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. The team won three straight on Saturday to tie for first place in pool play, then won two straight on Saturday to reach the championship. They lost the opening set 28-26, but rebounded to win the next two games 25-16 and 15-10 to claim the crown. The team consists of front row from left Faith Alto, Alex Bensel, Dylan Brisco, Elvira Torres, Mollie King and Esther Torres. Back row from left are Kyla Romeo, Briana Portillo, Ashlee Steele, Maliah Gardner, Kimber Privetts and Lynsey Day. The team is coached by Sarah Casson and Kyra Williams. The Desert Sun 16U team went 3-2 in the tournament to tie for fifth place. The 14U team was 1-4 and finished 11th.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

RUSH volleyball wins gold in Vegas
RUSH 18U volleyball wins title in Vegas
Kingman Photo | RUSH takes 1st place
18U RUSH volleyball takes care of business in Phoenix
Desert Stars Volleyball 18U takes first in Las Vegas
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State