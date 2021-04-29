Tournament Champs
The 18U Desert Sun volleyball team, comprised of players from Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools, won the Jam on it Spring Bash Gold Division Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. The team won three straight on Saturday to tie for first place in pool play, then won two straight on Saturday to reach the championship. They lost the opening set 28-26, but rebounded to win the next two games 25-16 and 15-10 to claim the crown. The team consists of front row from left Faith Alto, Alex Bensel, Dylan Brisco, Elvira Torres, Mollie King and Esther Torres. Back row from left are Kyla Romeo, Briana Portillo, Ashlee Steele, Maliah Gardner, Kimber Privetts and Lynsey Day. The team is coached by Sarah Casson and Kyra Williams. The Desert Sun 16U team went 3-2 in the tournament to tie for fifth place. The 14U team was 1-4 and finished 11th.
