Water Rate Hike? A water rate increase for City of Kingman customers could be in the offing
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 29, 2021 3:26 p.m.
Most Read
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Emergency Declaration issued for Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains
- Wind, rain and fire danger in Kingman weather forecast
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Obituary
- Flag Fire: Wind-aided wildfire in Haulapais scorches 1,400 acres as 275 firefighters battle blaze
- Californians arrested on alleged drug, weapon felonies
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Victims names in Golden Valley train-vehicle collisions
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Obituary
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: