Preps Roundup: Lee Williams sweeps doubleheader in Prescott to solidify playoff chances

PRESCOTT - Lee Williams High School solidified its chance for a berth in the state Class 4A baseball playoffs with a pair of 9-6 wins over Prescott in a doubleheader played Thursday, April 29.

The Volunteers, who improved to 10-5 with the wins, are ranked 12th in the state with one regular season game remaining at Lake Havasu at 5 p.m. May 3. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

In the opener on Thursday, the Vols took advantage of five errors and scored five unearned runs in the come-from-behind win.

Lee Williams trailed 4-3 after four innings, but plated four runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth.

Senior Justin Talk went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, stole a base and scored three runs to lead the Volunteers on offense.

Senior Dylan Petersen went 3-for-4 with a double, and senior Rye Samson collected two hits and stole a base, for the winners. Senior Garrett Diem tripled, while freshman Nick Kennedy was 1-for-2 with a single and two walks.

Diem gave up nine hits and three earned runs in five innings while striking out seven to earn the win. Senior Levi Issacs yielded just one hit in two innings of work.

The Volunteers came from behind again in the second game, erasing a 5-3 Prescott lead by scoring three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the 9-6 win.

Samson went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Lee Williams, while Diem had a double and two singles, and Petersen had a triple and two singles. Kennedy added a double and drove in two runs, and junior Ethan Klenke went 2-for-4.

Talk and Isaacs shared the pitching chores, with Talk earning the win by allowing just five hits and two earned runs in five innings.

Prescott, which entered the game ranked 15th in the state, one notch ahead of Lee Williams, fell to 7-9 overall with the loss. The Badgers slipped to 18th in the rankings.

Baseball

Kingman 20, Parker 1

PARKER – The Kingman High School baseball team exploded for 20 hits and 20 runs, burying host Parker 20-1 on Tuesday, April 27.

The Bulldogs built a 10-3 lead through four innings, then put the mercy rule into effect by plating 10 more runs in the top of the fifth.

Freshman Caleb McCray led Kingman at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and five RBIs. Senior Coleton Padilla also went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Junior Connor Ocampo had three hits in four trips to the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two. Senior Daniel Oliver and freshman Keygun Field added two hits apiece, while senior Eddie Tevita drove in two runs.

Senior right-hander Zach McCray went the distance to pick up the win, allowing just four hits and no earned runs while striking out seven.

Kingman played solidly on defense with just one error, and stole seven bases, including two each by Ocampo and Padilla.

Kingman improved to 5-9 overall, and closes the season with a home game against Parker at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Kingman Academy 9, Arizona Lutheran 0

PHOENIX – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team assured itself of a berth in the Arizona Class 2A playoffs with a 9-0 win over Arizona Lutheran on Tuesday, April 27.

The Tigers rolled to a 4-0 lead through four innings, then put things away with a five-run seventh.

Meanwhile, senior right-hander Isaac Bridges gave a masterful three-hit performance, striking out 12 Coyotes and walking just one. He lowered his ERA to 2.14, and evened his season record at 3-3.

On offense, sophomore Gauge Short went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to power an 11-hit Kingman Academy attack. Bridges and senior Ethan Fancher each doubled and singled, while junior Kaden Hatchell pitched in with two hits. Bridges drove in three runs, while senior Gage Edwards scored twice.

Kingman Academy completed the regular season with a 7-6 record, and is ranked 13th in state in Class 2A. The top 16 teams make the playoff field.

Softball

Kingman 19, Parker 4

PARKER – Senior Lilianna Valdivia threw a six-hitter and drove in five runs to lead the Kingman High School softball team to a 19-4 win at Parker on Tuesday, April 27.

The Lady Bulldogs hammered Parker pitching, amassing 18 hits in the five inning game, including seven doubles.

Sophomore Amber Lopez was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. She had two doubles and two singles.

Senior Allie Cazarez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while juniors Ashley Hartman and Maddy Chamberlain, freshmen Brooke Carter and Marisela Abrego, and Valdivia had two hits apiece.

Senior Tiasha Posey added a hit and three RBIs, and each Kingman starter hit safely.

Kingman improved to 11-1 for the season with one game remaining and is ranked 14th in the state in Class 3A. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

Parker slipped to 5-11.

Kingman Academy 20, Arizona Lutheran 3

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy will take a two-game winning streak into the Arizona Class 2A state softball playoffs after blasting Arizona Lutheran 20-3 in their regular season finale on Tuesday, April 27.

The Lady Tigers built a 10-2 lead through four innings, then put things away with a nine-run seventh.

Senior Lynsey Day went 5-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBIs to lead a Kingman Academy offense that generated 21 base hits, eight for extra bases. Day had a double and four singles.

Junior Abbie Bean was 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBIs. Junior Ammerisa Benson had a triple, double and single, driving in five runs. Junior Maliah Gardner went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Senior Kiley Holloway and sophomore Anika Larsen added two hits apiece to the Academy attack.

Bean pitched all six innings to pick up the win, yielding just five hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

The Lady Tigers improved to 8-6 on the season, and are ranked 10th in the state. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

Arizona Lutheran fell to 5-10.

Prescott 16, Lee Williams 1

Lee Williams 21, Prescott 3

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team suffered a pair of lopsided defeats to Prescott this week.

The Lady Vols lost 16-11 in five innings in Prescott on Tuesday, April 27, then fell 21-3 to the Lady Badgers at Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, April 29. Prescott is 14-2 this year and ranked eighth in the state in Class 4A.

Lee Williams, which slipped to 2-16 on the season with a fourth consecutive loss, will face Lake Havasu in their season finale at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

Boys Track

Havasu Last Chance meet

Lee Williams (2nd, 150); Kingman (8th, 7)

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Senior jumper Michael Goodgion and freshman distance runner Wyatt Pickering each won a pair of events to lead Lee Williams High School to a second-place finish in the Havasu Last Chance boys track and field meet at Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, April 28.

Lake Havasu High School edged Lee Williams for the team title 166-150. Kingman placed eighth with seven points.

Pickering won the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.27, less than two seconds in front of junior teammate Elijah Davis, who crossed in 4:58.13. Then Pickering outdistanced the field in the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.07.

Goodgion was the class of the field in the long jump with a winning jump of 21-05.00, more than a foot and a half farther than runnerup Isaiah Arriola of Cibola. He won the triple jump with a 40-08.00 effort.

The Vols placed three runners in the top five in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Kaiona Bautista was third in 44.07; Goodgion was fourth in 44.32; and senior Cade Cantrell was fifth in 46.83. Cantrell was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-05.00.

Other top finishers for Lee Williams included senior Westley Shafer, second at 400 meters in 54.76; junior Jonathan Allred, third at 800 meters in 2:16.03; senior Morgan Mazon, second in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.67; and junior Don Peterson, third in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.80 and fourth in the high jump at 5-03.00. Senior Zach Allen placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42-01.00; junior Jared Cardiff was third in the discus with a throw of 129-08; and sophomore Drayden Allen finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 127-08.

Lee Williams’ 4x100-meter relay team – Bautista, Andrew Marquez, Ryker Lauck and Kameron Toms -- placed second in 45.67. The 4x800-meter relay team – Jonathan Allred, Tyler Allred, Jacob Peterson and Davis – placed second in 9:17.02.

Junior Alejandro Canales nabbed the only top-five finish for Kingman High School, placing fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet.

Girls Track

Havasu Last Chance meet

Lee Williams (5th, 45), Kingman Academy (6th, 42)

LAKE HAVASU CITY -- The Lee Williams High School girls track team placed fifth and Kingman Academy tied for sixth in the 10-team Havasu Last Chance girls track and field meet in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, April 28.

Lake Havasu City won the team title with 211 points over Cibola (88.5), Mohave (58.5), Yuma Catholic (52.5) and Lee Williams 45.

Sophomore distance runner Katalina Robinson posted a pair of top-five finishes to lead the Lady Vols. She was third in the 1,600-meter run in 6:16.63, and second in the 3,200-meter run in 14:03.31.



Other top-five finishers for Lee Williams included freshman Abigayle Harviston, fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.46; sophomore Arianna Hannan, second in the discus with a throw of 92-10; and senior Mollie King, fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-05.

Kingman Academy, which finished tied for sixth with San Luis with 42 points, was boosted by a pair of second-place finishes. Sophomore Jaden Kile placed second in the shot put with a throw of 31-03; and senior Madeline Swapp finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:44.39, just .58 seconds behind winner Celeste Switzer of Lake Havasu.

Other top-five finishers for the Lady Tigers included sophomore Sara Bredenkamp, third in the 3,200-meter run in 14:24.19; and freshman Emily Smith, third in the long jump at 14-07.00.

Academy’s 4x100-meter relay team – Kaelene Alleman, Callie Divis, Smith and Swapp – finished third in 55.02. Lee Williams’ team – Amelia Brackett, Harviston, King and Alysiana Martin – placed fifth in the event in 55.27.