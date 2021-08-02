Community Blood Drive slated for Wednesday, Aug. 4

KINGMAN - A Community Blood Drive is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Medical Professional Center in the Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms at 1749 Beverly Ave. in Kingman, according to a news release from Vitalant blood services.

The need for donations of blood is especially great during summer months.

“On average, donors give several thousand fewer donations during the summer compared to the rest of the year, but the need for lifesaving blood transfusions remains steady. Vitalant must collect about 5,300 blood, platelet and plasma donations every day for approximately 900 hospital partners and their patients coast-to-coast,” the news release noted.

You must be age 16 or older to donate.

Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) to make an appointment.