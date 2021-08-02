OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Mayor Miles to address Conservative Republican Club of Kingman Aug. 9

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will be one of the guest speakers at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will be one of the guest speakers at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 2, 2021 12:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Gen. Mick McGuire at its monthly meeting.

The formal meeting begins at noon on Monday, Aug. 9 at the BPO Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Miles will bring the club up-to-date on happenings in Kingman, including but not limited to development fees and growth management.

McGuire, the former head of the Arizona National Guard, will be attending his first public-speaking event in Kingman.

The entry fee is $3, and the public is invited to attend. No reservations are necessary.

Pizza and donuts will be sold, and the Elks will have a limited menu of lunch items available for purchase.

For additional information contact CRCK President Dr. Laurence Schiff at 928-530-3637 or email crck@reagan.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mayor, council members visit local GOP clubs this week
Ward, Medrano to take the stage at GOP meeting
Republican clubs to host local peace officers, Trump committeeman
Assessor Kentch set to speak at Monday’s CRCK monthly luncheon
Area Republicans to host multiple events this week
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State