Kingman Mayor Miles to address Conservative Republican Club of Kingman Aug. 9

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Gen. Mick McGuire at its monthly meeting.

The formal meeting begins at noon on Monday, Aug. 9 at the BPO Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Miles will bring the club up-to-date on happenings in Kingman, including but not limited to development fees and growth management.

McGuire, the former head of the Arizona National Guard, will be attending his first public-speaking event in Kingman.

The entry fee is $3, and the public is invited to attend. No reservations are necessary.

Pizza and donuts will be sold, and the Elks will have a limited menu of lunch items available for purchase.

For additional information contact CRCK President Dr. Laurence Schiff at 928-530-3637 or email crck@reagan.com.