Sheriff’s office continues search for possible drowning victim

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a male subject identified as Reyes Augustin Munoz-Rodriguez, 35, of Fullerton, California, who reportedly went underwater but did not resurface in the Colorado River near Davis Camp on Friday, July 30.

MCSO wrote in a news release that witnesses reported observing a male and two females who had gone into the water and began to struggle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Good Samaritans got the two females back to shore, but Munoz-Rodriguez could not be located.

Bullhead City Police officers responded to search the waterways along with Davis Camp Park rangers, but were unsuccessful in locating Munoz-Rodriguez. On Saturday morning, a DPS Air Ranger helicopter joined the search, but Munoz-Rodriguez was still not located.

At 9 a.m., deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team responded to the scene and began a search. During Saturday’s operation, deputies and divers, along with the Air Ranger helicopter, searched the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Rotary Park in Bullhead City, checking all available docks and coves along the river.

Sunday’s search ranged from Rotary Park down the river to the mouth of Lake Havasu. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office had not reported locating Munoz-Rodriguez.