Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 03
Sheriff’s office locates drowning victim in Bullhead City

The body of Reyes Augustin Munoz-Rodriguez, 35, of Fullerton, California, who reportedly went underwater but did not resurface in the Colorado River near Davis Camp on Friday, July 30, has been recovered. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 2, 2021 3:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – The body of Reyes Augustin Munoz-Rodriguez, 35, of Fullerton, California, who reportedly went underwater but did not resurface in the Colorado River near Davis Camp on Friday, July 30, has been recovered.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, the victim was located in Bullhead City near Club House Drive in shallow water. A good Samaritan saw the victim floating near his apartment building and contacted the Bullhead City Police Department, which responded with the Bullhead City Fire Department to recover the body. The victim was located approximately 5.5 miles from where he was last seen at Davis Camp.

MCSO wrote in a news release that witnesses reported observing a male and two females who had gone into the water and began to struggle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Good Samaritans got the two females back to shore, but Munoz-Rodriguez could not be located.

Bullhead City Police officers responded to search the waterways along with Davis Camp Park rangers, but were unsuccessful in locating Munoz-Rodriguez. On Saturday morning, a DPS Air Ranger helicopter joined the search, but Munoz-Rodriguez was still not located.

At 9 a.m., deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team responded to the scene and began a search. During Saturday’s operation, deputies and divers, along with the Air Ranger helicopter, searched the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Rotary Park in Bullhead City, checking all available docks and coves along the river.

Sunday’s search ranged from Rotary Park down the river to the mouth of Lake Havasu. Munoz-Rodriguez’s body was located shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

