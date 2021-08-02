Supervisors wary of accepting COVID Health Disparities grant

KINGMAN – Some Mohave County supervisors are skeptical about accepting nearly $800,000 from the federal government that would be used to educate and connect residents in rural areas of the county with COVID-19 services, citing concerns including a loss of personal accountability and the emergence of “door-knockers.”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Monday, Aug. 2 included a consent agenda item related to a $773,000 federal COVID-19 Health Disparities grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The item would have seen the approval of five new positions at the county health department - three grant-funded community health education specialists, a senior specialist position and one epidemiologist position. The new positions would be eliminated once the money runs out.



“This would be allowing us really to continue our current work, our normal work, our COVID response, and then reaching out to some rural communities to do work in the rural communities, which currently our staffing levels do not allow us the opportunity to focus any dramatic attention on those populations,” responded Public Health Director Denise Burley to Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2.

Focus would be placed on communities such as Dolan Springs, Meadview, Beaver Dam/Littlefield and Golden Shores. Burley said those communities may have limited access to medical providers that can assist them. When asked by Angius what it would mean to “reach out,” Burley said the effort would see health department participation in community groups for COVID-19 prevention, mitigation strategies, testing and vaccinations.

“This is one of those red flag things I see as problematic,” Angius said. “Is this something you had a need for and you reached out for it, or did the state offer this up?”

Burley said the state “offered this up,” to which Angius responded, “There you go.”

“President Biden has talked about sending out people to knock on doors to supposedly coerce people to be vaccinated. Is this what we’re going to be doing with this,” asked Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

“We have no intention of using these funds to go and knock on people’s doors to convince them to get vaccinated,” Burley said. “That is not a role of pubic health necessarily in our eyes, so that isn’t the plan at all.”

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said the messages of hand washing and social distancing have been relayed for more than a year, prompting the question of what the health department would be doing differently with the proposed effort.

“This is a way for us to actually go out locally to try to reach out to those people to get information to them and accurate information,” Burley said prior to elaborating. “This would be prevention and mitigation strategies, trying to get the message out about what they can do individually when they’re in their households, when they’re out in the community and taking all the necessary steps there in addition to offering testing services for those individuals while we’re there and then looking at vaccination services as well,” she said. “So it would be bringing the services to them locally.”

Lingenfelter said that while it’s well-intentioned, he doesn’t believe that to be the county’s job.

“For over a year now, we’ve really taken a bad turn away from personal accountability in this country and this just fuels it,” he said. “I think it’s on individuals in our nation, in our country, to take it upon themselves. Stuff like this is just incrementally taking us towards you don’t have any personal accountability or responsibility, ‘the government’s here to take care of you,’ and I can’t support that.”

“If this item was for one grant-funded person, I probably wouldn’t have even taken it out,” Angius said. “But like Supervisor Gould brought up, it’s coming from the CDC, a federal grant. It seems to me that this is going to start the implementation of going door-to-door. What else could it be? It’s using this grant money to get ultimately what they want. I’m not saying I know that for sure, obviously, but if you’re paying attention to what’s going on, that would be the next logical step.”

Angius then inquired if the county could accept only a part of the grant to be used to hire one additional person, for example. Burley responded in the affirmative, saying another proposal would be brought to the board.

No action was taken, with the item set to return for supervisors’ consideration at a later date.