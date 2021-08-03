OFFERS
Disabled vets catch dozens of striped bass on Lake Meade

Heroes Rising Outdoors' coordinator is Tom Wagner, this organization sets up and pays for trips for disabled veterans that allow them to go on outdoors adventures, including hunting and fishing trips. Don Irwin (left), Danny Berg, Tom Wagner(right) (Courtesy photo)

Heroes Rising Outdoors' coordinator is Tom Wagner, this organization sets up and pays for trips for disabled veterans that allow them to go on outdoors adventures, including hunting and fishing trips. Don Irwin (left), Danny Berg, Tom Wagner(right) (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 2:23 p.m.

Every year I donate striper trips to various nonprofit organizations who use them in their fundraisers. One of them is the Arizona Elk Society’s program for disabled veterans called Heroes Rising Outdoors.

Led by coordinator Tom Wagner, this organization sets up and pays for trips for disabled veterans that allow them to go on outdoors adventures, including hunting and fishing trips.

I’ve been honored to have taken these proud and brave Americans on deer and elk hunting trips, and have taken several veterans on our night time fishing trips.

Recently, I was able to take Wagner and a couple of very special veterans on a trip to Lake Mead out of South Cove. Both are 100% disabled with service-connected disabilities.

Robert “Danny” Berg served 19 years in the U.S. Air Force. He served five tours overseas and was the lead critical care nurse on a special three-person team that went into forward combat areas to save the lives of servicemen who had been severely injured.

Berg himself was severely injured on a mission. But that doesn’t stop this warrior from enjoying hunting and fishing.

Don Irwin was my other angler. He, too, served in the Air Force for 14 years. He worked on the flight line as a jet mechanic and sustained a serious back injury in his duties and was medically retired. Now he volunteers, along with his wife Min, as cooks for elk camps that are sponsored by the AES from September through November. An avid outdoorsman, Irwin enjoys hunting and fishing.

We first enjoyed a special dinner put together by camp hostess Page McDonald.

Then we finished loading up the boat and headed down to the dirt launch ramp that I sarcastically call Hauburger Point. We launched at 10 p.m. and were fishing in Schleeter Cove, which is located in Virgin Canyon. I knew this was going to be a good night when right off the bat, Don and Tom started catching fish – a lot of them.

Danny and I soon get in on the action, which at times was fast and furious. We fished until 4 a.m., and with a lot of fish on ice, headed back to South Cove.

Later that morning, we counted and sorted our catch. Don Irwin was the top angler, putting over 60 fish in the boat. Tom was right behind with 49 while Danny and I caught a fair share.

We ended up with 176 stripers and 10 channel cats. Each angler took home eight one-quart bags of good-eating striper fillets!

Personally, I had a lot of fun fishing. It was an honor and privilege to go out and spend a night on Lake Mead with America’s finest! Thank God for those men and women in our military who are out there day and night protecting America!

