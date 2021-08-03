OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 03
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Kingman area

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the Kingman area this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 3:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, with temperatures forecast to surpass 100 degrees for each of the next few days.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 will have a high near 106 degrees along with northeast winds of 9-11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Later that night, the temperature will drop to around 78 paired with slight winds of 7-9 mph.

Conditions will not be quite as hot Thursday, Aug. 5, which has a forecast high near 104.

Winds will blow from 12-17 mph in the afternoon, and could gust as high as 26 mph.

There is no wind in the forecast for Thursday night, which will have a forecast low of around 77 degrees.

The heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Thursday, marking a slight decrease in forecast high temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Friday, Aug. 6 will have a high near 99 degrees and Saturday, Aug. 7 a high near 97.

No precipitation is in the forecast until Sunday, Aug. 8, which comes with a high near 95 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

NWS wrote that the heat comes with high pressure building over the Mojave Desert.

