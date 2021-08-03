Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, with temperatures forecast to surpass 100 degrees for each of the next few days.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 will have a high near 106 degrees along with northeast winds of 9-11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Later that night, the temperature will drop to around 78 paired with slight winds of 7-9 mph.

Conditions will not be quite as hot Thursday, Aug. 5, which has a forecast high near 104.

Winds will blow from 12-17 mph in the afternoon, and could gust as high as 26 mph.

There is no wind in the forecast for Thursday night, which will have a forecast low of around 77 degrees.

The heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Thursday, marking a slight decrease in forecast high temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Friday, Aug. 6 will have a high near 99 degrees and Saturday, Aug. 7 a high near 97.

No precipitation is in the forecast until Sunday, Aug. 8, which comes with a high near 95 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

NWS wrote that the heat comes with high pressure building over the Mojave Desert.