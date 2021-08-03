OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gun shows suspended at Mohave County Fairgrounds

Gun shows have been temporarily suspended at the Mohave County Fairgrounds after a weapon was accidentally discharged at a recent show. The grandstands at the fairgrounds are pictured. (Miner file photo)

Gun shows have been temporarily suspended at the Mohave County Fairgrounds after a weapon was accidentally discharged at a recent show. The grandstands at the fairgrounds are pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fairgrounds Association has announced the suspension of gun shows at the Mohave County Fairgrounds pending the implementation of safety procedures and guidelines following the discharge of a weapon at a recent show.

“To clarify, they are not canceled, they are suspended pending definition and implementation of safety procedures, policies and guidelines regarding the shows, its vendors and attendees,” the fairgrounds wrote on its Facebook page. “We have had an incident of discharge of a weapon into one of our buildings during a gun show, and that incident is being reviewed for a lawsuit of a person claiming damages.”

The fairgrounds is now working with insurance company risk management departments, Mohave County Risk Management, law enforcement and legal counsel to keep the incident from repeating.

“Unfortunately, coordinating with all these entities will take a little time to get a definitive policy that will work for everyone,” the post concluded.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

School Threats: Are Our Children Protected?
Kingman police say gunshot death may have been self-inflicted
Missing cleaning equipment led to lockdown of Mohave County jail
Mohave 911: Tuesday, April 19, 2011
Florence High School student found with gun in his backpack
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State