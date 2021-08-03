Gun shows suspended at Mohave County Fairgrounds
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fairgrounds Association has announced the suspension of gun shows at the Mohave County Fairgrounds pending the implementation of safety procedures and guidelines following the discharge of a weapon at a recent show.
“To clarify, they are not canceled, they are suspended pending definition and implementation of safety procedures, policies and guidelines regarding the shows, its vendors and attendees,” the fairgrounds wrote on its Facebook page. “We have had an incident of discharge of a weapon into one of our buildings during a gun show, and that incident is being reviewed for a lawsuit of a person claiming damages.”
The fairgrounds is now working with insurance company risk management departments, Mohave County Risk Management, law enforcement and legal counsel to keep the incident from repeating.
“Unfortunately, coordinating with all these entities will take a little time to get a definitive policy that will work for everyone,” the post concluded.
