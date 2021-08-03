OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 03
Kingman cooling stations open

The City of Kingman announced cooling stations will be available through Friday, Aug. 6 during the current heat wave. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman announced cooling stations will be available through Friday, Aug. 6 during the current heat wave.

The stations will be installed at Centennial Park Ramada 1, Metcalfe Park and Lewis Kingman Park Ramada 1, the city wrote in a news release.

The cooling stations will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

