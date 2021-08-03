Mohave County logs 179 new COVID-cases

KINGMAN – Another 179 Mohave County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend. The new cases, and one death, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Aug. 2 in a report covering the three-day period between noon on Friday, July 30 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased is an adult patient age 80-89 from the expansive Kingman medical service area. The death raised the toll over the past five days to 11 as the county experiences a surge of new cases and deaths.

Of the 179 new cases, the Kingman area logged the most of the county’s four medical service areas with 71, including 21 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 97% of the 694 deaths logged by the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 10 new cases ages 50-59, five ages 60-69, four ages 70-79 and two ages 80-89.

There were also 19 new local cases ages 20-29, 12 ages 11-19, 10 ages 30-39, six ages 40-49 and three ages 0-10.

Elsewhere in the county there were 64 new cases logged in the Bullhead City service area and 42 in the Lake Havasu City service area, including 21 and 16 over the age of 50, respectively.

Cases have been surging with the county showing a week-over-week increase in new cases for about two months, a phenomenon attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate and the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 39.3% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 52.3% statewide. About one-third of county residents – 71,201 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Local health officials recorded 441 new cases and 13 deaths in the county in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 28.

That compares to 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 211 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 162, Kingman with 160, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 35 and Mohave Valley with 22. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,735 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,718 for Bullhead City, 5,272 for Kingman, 1,917 for Fort Mohave, 1,224 for Golden Valley, 915 for Mohave Valley and 472 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 163 cases in Topock, 69 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 46 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 23,235 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 25,672 cases in the county. The county counts 694 deaths, while the state reports 792.

County health officials report that 21,339 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, July 30 there were 60 new cases from 712 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 8%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate was 15% (103/664) on Friday, July 23; 17% (56/335) on Saturday, July 24; 17% (56/335) on Sunday, July 25; 32% (88/274) on Monday, July 26; 12% (61/515) on Tuesday, July 27; 14% (104/746) on Wednesday, July 28; 8% (60/712) on Friday, July 30; 17% on Sunday, Aug. 1; and 15% (89/590) on Monday, Aug. 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 223,598 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 3, AZDHS was reporting 30 new deaths and 1,974 new cases from 18,968 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 933,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,282 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 35 million confirmed cases and 613,854 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,241,055 deaths from nearly 198 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.