Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 03
Weather
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | August 4, 2021

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 3:50 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

My wife and I take a ride each day. We’re old and there’s not much else to do. We also go to Bullhead City for gasoline, which is around 70 cents per gallon less than Kingman. We do our shopping there, also. Kingman is getting ripped off, don’t you think?

Rants and Raves Editor’s notes – I see the Miner is now acting like Facebook with their expert comments by the editor. Please stop!

Kudos, thanks, congratulations and blessings to the Miner staff for inserting comments into submitted rants and raves that are false or misleading. It is both helpful and necessary and I greatly appreciate your efforts.

Mohave Republican Forum – The news that the CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center is going to be speaking at the Mohave Republican Forum and masks are optional is appalling and hypocritical. Cases are surging and the CEO condones this? He should be refusing to represent the hospital.

KINGMAN man arrested after leaving 1-year-old child in hot car – This makes my blood boil. This baby could have easily died in this heat. I had a heat stroke at age 32, nearly died and have suffered residuals from it for 40 years. Good old booze. Don’t we love it?

A rave for the new Route 66 arch at the Powerhouse. Eating across the street I observed car after car stopping under the arch and taking their photos.

