HHS team to assist KRMC in providing early treatment for COVID-19

Health care professionals are assisting Kingman Regional Medical Center with providing early COVID-19 treatment to patients who meet specific criteria. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 4, 2021 11:35 a.m.

KINGMAN – Health care professionals with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are assisting Kingman Regional Medical Center with providing early COVID-19 treatment to patients who meet specific criteria.

KRMC wrote in a news release that with assistance from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, HHS will help local hospitals manage the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. A 15-member infusion team began a two-week mission at KRMC on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“Support from the HHS team will enable KRMC to treat more patients with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals monoclonal antibodies – a therapy used to fight COVID-19 infection early,” the hospital wrote.

The therapy, which involves a one-time intravenous infusion of the antibodies, is available for:

  • - individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are within 10 days of symptom onset.
  • - unvaccinated individuals who have had close contact with a COVID-positive person.
  • - vaccinated individuals who are immunocompromised and have had close contact with a COVID-positive person.

“Early intervention with this treatment can shorten the duration of COVID-19 symptoms and reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization,” the release continued. “This is becoming increasingly important as a surge of patients with the delta variant continues to strain hospital resources.”

KRMC has established a dedicated outpatient clinic for providing monoclonal antibody therapy. Those testing positive for COVID-19, or have a close contact test positive, can check their eligibility by calling the clinic at 928-681-8699.

“Although monoclonal antibody therapy can help reduce risk of hospitalization, it is still extremely important to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” KRMC wrote. “KRMC COVID Services at 3116 Stockton Hill Road offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to people age 12 and up.”

People under 18 must have an appointment and be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Call 928-263-3945 to schedule a vaccine appointment. For adults, walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

