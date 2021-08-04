Live Well Mohave meeting location announced
Originally Published: August 4, 2021 9:13 a.m.
KINGMAN - The Mohave County Department of Public Health and Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a Kingman Community Health Improvement Initiative Meeting from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 inside conference room A and B at the Stockton Hill campus, 3269 N. Stockton Hill Road. Live Well Mohave previously provided the incorrect location for the meeting.
