Garden Club meets Aug. 11
Originally Published: August 5, 2021 2:20 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Cerbat Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 1730 Kino Ave.
“If you are interested in gardening, civic beautification, conservation or school gardening programs, we would like you to join us,” the club wrote in a news release, offering “food and fellowship.”
