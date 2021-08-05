OFFERS
Health Initiative: Kingman community weighs in on Live Well Mohave

Residents and community stakeholders met at Kingman Regional Medical Center the morning of Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss strategies, actions, issues and goals for the Live Well Mohave initiative. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 5, 2021 4:39 p.m.

Kingman residents and stakeholders have proposed new and updated objectives for Mohave County’s Community Health Improvement Plan as part of the Live Well Mohave initiative.

Live Well Mohave aims to improve the health and quality of life of county residents, and is tied to community health assessments performed by Kingman Regional Medical Center and the Mohave County Department of Public Health every three years since 2013.

The process is currently in the stage of community engagement, with seven meetings set up throughout the county to delve into issues, goals, strategies and actions for the Community Health Improvement Plan.

Residents and community stakeholders met at KRMC the morning of Thursday, Aug. 5 to propose and discuss those strategies, actions, issues and goals. While identified health priorities, which include mental health, substance abuse and wellness, may remain the same as in the 2018-20 improvement plan, those in attendance did amend and expand some of the associated goals and plans of attack.

For example, the first objective for the 2018-20 plan in regards to mental health was to reduce stigma among community members by 10% by 2020. Those in attendance – approximately 14 persons from various county and city departments, and local organizations – decided to retain that goal for 2023.

The second objective for mental health was also kept the same, with the goal being to reduce the number of suicide-related deaths in the county from 29.5 per 100,000 population to 25. Participants also voiced their opinion that human trafficking education should be included in mental health discussions and initiatives.

For substance abuse, participants were inclined to adjust the previous 2020 objective of decreasing reported substance abuse among youths by 15% to 10% by 2023. That suggested objective decrease comes as attendees noted the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the legalization of marijuana for adults in Arizona and the prevalence of vaping.

The group decided to aim for a 5% decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths by 2023, a decrease of 10% from the goal for 2020. The group agreed a 5% decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths would be more attainable than the 15% decrease that was set for 2020.

The last goal, promoting health and reducing the risk of chronic disease by reducing the obesity rate in Kingman, saw some updates. While the previous goal was to reduce the rate of adult obesity by 3%, attendees on Thursday opted to replace that goal with a few new and expanded goals.

One addition was to increase the self-reported physical activity of Kingman residents by 10% by 2023, along with reducing food insecurity by 5% by 2023. Attendees noted that making healthy choices is one thing, but that having access to those healthy choices is another consideration altogether. Along those same lines, the group made an objective of improving access to healthy choices within the Kingman community by 2023.

Following completion of community meetings, data will be compiled in September, with the Live Well Mohave process concluding in October. Its directives are expected to be implemented by November.

